Burkina Faso will face Gabon this Sunday, January 23 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in the US

In the first of the round of 16 games, Burkina Faso will face Gabon this Sunday, January 23 at 11 AM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US.

Burkina Faso had a difficult group stage. They started with a 2-1 loss to Cameroon, but then the victory against Cape Verde and the draw against Ethiopia allowed them to take second place in Group A and advance to the round of 16. With great players such as Traore and Tapsoba, they are favorites to win this game.

In the case of Gabon, they finished second in their group after beating Comoros 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with Ghana and 2-2 with Morocco. For this African Cup of Nations, they suffered the sensitive absence of Aubameyang, who despite being ready to play for his country after recovering from COVID-19, had heart problems detected and therefore decided not to play. Without him, Gabon will of course be a less strong team, but they still hope to surprise Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two rivals will play will be the 22nd between both in history. Till now, Gabon dominate the statistics, having won 8 times, while Burkina Faso have won 4. In addition, there were 8 draws. This game will undoubtedly be interesting since it will be between two very even teams, despite Gabon not having its best player.

How to watch or live stream Burkina Faso vs Gabon in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Burkina Faso and Gabon, will be broadcast in the United States on: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Burkina Faso are the favorite with +155 odds, while Gabon have +240. A tie would finish in a +185 payout.

DraftKings Burkina Faso +155 Tie +185 Gabon +240

*Odds via DraftKings