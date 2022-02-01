Burkina Faso will face Senegal this Wednesday, February 2 for the semifinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Burkina Faso and Senegal will face each other at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nation this Wednesday, February 2 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find everything you want to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Burkina Faso's path to the semi-finals has not been easy. In the group stage they finished second only for having scored one more goal than Cape Verde. Their rival in the round of 16 was Gabon, whom they eliminated on penalties. Then in the quarterfinals they beat Tunisia 1-0. Reaching this stage for the Burkinabe was not easy at all, but they have shown that they have the conditions to complicate superior rivals.

On Senegal's side, reaching the semi-finals was not as difficult as it was for the Burkinabe, although that is not to say that they had it easy. They were first in the group stage with 5 points (1 win and two draws), then in the round of 16 they beat Cape Verde 2-0, and Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarterfinals. The Senegalese are favorites to win this game, but they shouldn't be overconfident.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Storylines

The statistics between these two rivals, as can be expected, are dominated by Senegal, who in 13 matches so far have won 4. The result that was repeated the most was a draw: 7 in total, in addition to 2 victories for Burkina Faso. This will be the first time they have faced in an Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch or live stream Burkina Faso vs Senegal in the US

This semifinal game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Burkina Faso and Senegal will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Senegal are the favorite with -120 odds, while Burkina Faso have +400. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Burkina Faso +400 Tie +230 Senegal -120

*Odds via DraftKings