Burnley and Liverpool will face each other this Sunday at the Turf Moor for the Matchday 25 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

Liverpool are still looking to catch up with leaders, Manchester City, at the top of the standings. They are currently 9 points behind the “Citizens”, although with one less game, so if they win in this game that remains to be recovered, they could only be 6 points away. Although for that, of course, they must not lose points in the next Matchdays.

On the Burnley side, they urgently need to get points. They are in last place in the standings and therefore being relegated to the second division. The last team that would be saved at the moment is Newcastle, who have 4 points more than “The Clarets”. The margin for error is getting smaller and it is necessary to return to victory soon.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Burnley vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Burnley vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have faced 109 times. As can be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Liverpool are the ones who dominate the statistics. In total, they have obtained 49 wins to Burnley's 34. Also, there were 26 ties. The last confrontation between the two for the Premier League was on August 21, 2021 with a 2-0 victory for the "Reds".

How to watch or live stream Burnley vs Liverpool in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 13 at the Turf Moor for the Matchday 25 of the Premier League between Burnley and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -360 odds, while Burnley have +1000. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings Burnley -360 Tie +500 Liverpool +1000

*Odds via DraftKings