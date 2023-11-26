Cadiz will be looking to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat to Getafe when they host Real Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. Sergio Gonzalez’s side have struggled for consistency this season, winning just two of their 12 La Liga games. However, they have been relatively solid defensively, conceding just 17 goals, which is the eighth-best record in the league.
[Watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]
Cadiz are in the 16th spot on the table with 10 points, they are close to the relegation zone but still have enough time to climb spots. In the last five games they lost four and tied one against Sevilla 2-2.
Real Madrid has no defeats in the last five games, they won three against Osasuna 4-0, Barcelona 2-1 and recently against Valencia 5-1. So far they are big favorites to steal the first spot on the table.
Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Cadiz and Real Madrid play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, November 26 at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. Real Madrid will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Cadiz on Sunday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost just one game so far and scoring 28 goals in the process. They are currently in second place in the table, just two points behind leaders Girona.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM November 27
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 27
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 27
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 27
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 27
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM November 27
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, NOW, NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga, ROADStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sportkanalen, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes