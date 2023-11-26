Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Cadiz will be looking to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat to Getafe when they host Real Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. Sergio Gonzalez’s side have struggled for consistency this season, winning just two of their 12 La Liga games. However, they have been relatively solid defensively, conceding just 17 goals, which is the eighth-best record in the league.

[Watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]

Cadiz are in the 16th spot on the table with 10 points, they are close to the relegation zone but still have enough time to climb spots. In the last five games they lost four and tied one against Sevilla 2-2.

Real Madrid has no defeats in the last five games, they won three against Osasuna 4-0, Barcelona 2-1 and recently against Valencia 5-1. So far they are big favorites to steal the first spot on the table.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Cadiz and Real Madrid play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, November 26 at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz. Real Madrid will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Cadiz on Sunday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost just one game so far and scoring 28 goals in the process. They are currently in second place in the table, just two points behind leaders Girona.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM November 27

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 27

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 27

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 27

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 27

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM November 27

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, NOW, NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga, ROADStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sportkanalen, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes