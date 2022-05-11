California United Strikers and LA Galaxy will face each other at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine in a match for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Find here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game.

California United Strikers will play against MLS giants Los Angeles Galaxy at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the date, start time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States.

California United Strikers know they won't have an easy game against the Galaxy. They reached this stage of the 2022 US Open Cup after beating San Fernando Valley 5-0 in the Second Round and Tucson 2-1 in the Third Round.

LA Galaxy, who are placed third in the 2022 MLS Western Conference standings with 19 points after 10 games, are big favorites to take a win in Irvine and secure a place in the next round of the 2022 US Open Cup. They defeated San Diego Loyal 1-0 in the Third Round.

California United Strikers vs LA Galaxy: Date

The California United Strikers vs Los Angeles Galaxy for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup will be played on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.

California United Strikers vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

California United Strikers vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The match between California United Strikers and LA Galaxy to be played at the Championship Soccer Stadium will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.