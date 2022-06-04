Canada and Panama will meet for an international friendly as preparation for the World Cup. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Canada vs Panama: Predictions, odds and how to watch the international friendly in the US

Canada and Panama will face each other in a last-minute international friendly, after Canada Soccer canceled the scheduled game as preparation for the World Cup against Iran due to political concerns. Here you can find all you need to know about this match such as preview, predictions and odds.

Les Rouges were expecting to play a non-Concacaf opponent since January 2020. However, now they will face a familiar foe, who defeated them in their last match of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers (1-0).

Meanwhile, Los Canaleros are coming to this match after defeating Costa Rica 2-0 for the Concacaf Nations League. They have put Canada in trouble before and they will try to do so again in their friendly.

Canada vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: BC Place in Vancouver

Canada vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Canada vs Panama: Storylines

Canada and Panama have faced each other 12 times before, with four victories for Les Rouges, two for Los Canaleros and six draws so far. Before their 1-0 victory in the last World Cup Qualifiers, Canada won 4-1.

How to watch Canada vs Panama in the US and Canada

The international friendly match between the national teams of Canada and Panama to be played on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Vancouver won’t be broadcasted in the US. However, in Canada it will be available on OneSoccer.

Canada vs Panama: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this match. However, Caliente did their own predictions and Canada would be the favorite with odds of -200, while Panama have odds of +550.

Caliente Canada -200 Panama +550

*Odds by Caliente