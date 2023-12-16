Carlo Ancelotti has won everything with Real Madrid, and yet his continuity as the team’s coach is in suspense. In recent months, a significant offer from the Brazilian national team has caused enormous uncertainty.

Ancelotti has won two Champions League titles and a Spanish league with Real Madrid. However, the 2022-2023 season was an absolute failure as they did not secure any titles. Since that moment, rumors have been swirling.

Meanwhile, Brazil once again failed in their attempt to win the World Cup in Qatar, leading to the dismissal of Tite. As a result, right at that moment, Carlo Ancelotti became the ideal candidate to replace him.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti decided to honor his contract in Spain, so Brazil had to appoint Fernando Diniz as interim coach. This was a clear signal that they were waiting to make the final decision heading toward the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti would prefer Real Madrid over Brazil

The Brazilian Football Confederation has publicly declared that Carlo Ancelotti has an offer to lead them, but the Italian coach has been very cautious in his statements. Despite that, before the match against Villarreal, the legend dropped a hint about his future when asked if the contract renewal would be a good Christmas present from the club.

“I think the gift is already here, and it’s continuing to be the coach of Real Madrid, which is the most important thing. I’ve said it, we have time to think about that (contract renewal).”

Minutes later, another reporter asked Ancelotti what he would do if Real Madrid presented him a contract renewal offer tomorrow. “I believe that if the club is happy, they already know that I am happy. So, I think there is no rush or issues for renewing.”

If Ancelotti’s stance is true, and his intention is to renew with Real Madrid, Brazil will have a serious problem considering he was their favorite candidate. Time is running out as the Copa America is next year, and the World Cup is getting closer.