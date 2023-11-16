Inter Milan will be no longer part of EA Sports FC starting in 2024. The historic club, which have won three times the Champions League, announced a massive deal with Konami.

“FC Internazionale Milano and Konami are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership agreement. The leading gaming company will become the Global Football Videogame Partner, Youth Development Centre Partner and Training Kit Back Partner of the Nerazzurri Club.”

As a consequence, the European giant and symbol of Italy will be integrated into eFootball becoming the only soccer video game with the rights to use Inter Milan’s original club badge, uniforms and name. No more EA Sports FC.

The massive sports partnership will extend to the gaming world, the core business of Konami, as the company will work with the club on national and international projects related to the eSports world, which will be unveiled during the season.

Inter Milan will not be available on EA Sports FC

Although Inter Milan will continue to be a fully licensed club in EA Sports FC 24, starting from next July, the Italian club will no longer be authentically represented in the video game due to the new agreement with Konami.

So, in EA Sports FC 25, Inter Milan won’t appear with their real version. In fact, this has already happened to other clubs from Serie A such as Juventus and AS Roma.

However, it’s important to remember that the players from Inter Milan will continue appearing with their real faces and names. That’s because of the agreement signed between EA Sports and FIFPro. The change applies for club name, badge and uniforms.

Furhtermore, starting from the 2022-23 season, the eFootball logo will appear on the back of Inter Milan’s training kit for the men’s and women’s first teams, as well as on the youth teams. It will also be featured on the pre-match kit worn by players during the warm-up for all national competitions.

“This new multi-year global partnership agreement underscores the significance of a shared journey between Inter and Konami. It is a clear commitment that builds upon a relationship that began years ago and will continue in the future, based on shared values and objectives,” was the message from Alessandro Antonello, CEO Corporate of Inter Milan.

Konami will also hold the naming rights for the training center, home to Inter Women and the Youth Sector, which has always been a flagship of the Nerazzurri club. The facility will thus be named the Konami Youth Development Center in Memory of Giacinto Facchetti.