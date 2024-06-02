Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League title in history after a 2-0 victory in the final against Borussia Dortmund. Although it was not an easy night, especially in the first half, the Merengues were able to seal the match with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Additionally, Ancelotti extended his record as the most successful coach in the history of the tournament by lifting the trophy for the fifth time. His legacy is impressive, and with the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe, that number could continue to grow.

However, Real Madrid’s triumph had a bittersweet part with the retirement of Toni Kroos. The German midfielder announced that the Champions League final was his last club match and that his final farewell will be with Germany during UEFA Euro 2024.

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti is not giving up and, in the coming weeks, might make a last effort to convince Toni Kroos to stay. The Italian admitted that this is his intention after the match at Wembley Stadium.

Toni Kroos will retire after the UEFA Euro in Germany (Getty Images)

Will Toni Kroos come back with Real Madrid?

After the Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti assured that Real Madrid will leave the door open so that, if Toni Kroos changes his mind, he can return for the 2024-2025 season.

“I told Toni Kroos that we are waiting for him if he changes his mind. I told him that we are here waiting for him (laughs). I am grateful for everything he has done. I believe he has finished at the top. Higher is not possible. He had the strength to finish. He is very happy. He is a legend of this club. All the fans thank him for everything he has done.”

Ancelotti acknowledged that Kroos had a great impact on Real Madrid not only on the pitch but also off it with his personality. “He is legendary. His attitude, his seriousness, his professionalism. Toni Kroos has never failed a single day in these ten years he has played for Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid’s big bet is that if Toni Kroos wins the UEFA Euro with Germany, the midfielder may feel happy and motivated to continue playing soccer. However, according to the player’s words, it seems that the decision is final.