Real Madrid had a tough night against Borussia Dortmund, but they managed to lift the Champions League trophy at Wembley Stadium. The memes didn't take long to appear.

Real Madrid won the Champions League for a 15th time in their illustrious history thanks to a sensational header by Dani Carvajal and another goal by Vinicius Jr. A 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

It was a very complicated match for Carlo Ancelotti’s team as Borussia Dortmund dominated for most of the first half with at least three clear opportunities to score.

However, as it has frequently happened, Thibaut Courtois became hero taking over Andriy Lunin as starting goalkeeper with spectacular saves. Then, all the experience came to play in the last half hour of the match.

By the way, in a heartbreaking coincidence, social media took notice that just when Marco Reus took the field, disaster arrived for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid win 2024 Champions League: Funniest memes