With Vinicius Junior winning yet another UEFA Champions League title, we'll take a look at how many times both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had lifted the trophy at the Brazilian's age.

Vinicius Junior is making all the headlines right now. Once again, the Brazilian winger has scored in a UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid as he’s emerging as one of the biggest stars in Europe in the era post Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just like he did in 2022 against Liverpool, Vini scored in a Champions League final during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley for the 2023-24 season. At 23, Vinicius already boasts two Champions League titles.

While this puts him in special territory with two wins in two Champions League finals, it also means Vinicius is already closing in on the number of Champions League titles won by Messi and Ronaldo’s UCL titles.

Lionel Messi’s Champions Leagues at Vinicius’ age

With three UEFA Champions League medals at the age of 23, Lionel Messi had one more title than Vinicius at this point of his career. However, Messi missed the 2006 final due to injury. So if we only take into account Leo’s Champions League final wins by the age of 23, he would be tied with Vinicius at two each.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates with the trophy watched by Luis Suarez after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

2006 – 18 years old

2009 – 21 years old

2011 – 23 years old

2015 – 27 years old

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions Leagues at Vinicius’ age

Unlike Messi, it took longer for the Portuguese star to taste the continental glory for the second time. Cristiano Ronaldo had one less Champions League than Vinicius Junior at this point, as CR7 won his second title (first with Real Madrid) at 29.