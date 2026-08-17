Casa Pia vs Benfica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Portuguese Primeira Liga game on August 17, 2026

Casa Pia host Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior in Matchday 2 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, with both teams looking to make an early statement in the 2026-27 campaign. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Casa Pia vs Benfica Tournament Portuguese Primeira Liga Date Monday, August 17, 2026 Time 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Casa Pia vs Benfica in the USA

Casa Pia vs. Benfica will be available in the United States through beIN SPORTS, with streaming options including beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fubo. The match is also listed on beIN SPORTS en Español.

Can I watch Casa Pia vs Benfica for free?

Yes! Fubo offers a 5-day free trial, allowing eligible new subscribers to watch Casa Pia vs. Benfica for free during the trial period. After the trial ends, the subscription becomes paid unless canceled.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Casa Pia and Benfica meet in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Liga Portugal season, making this one of the first opportunities for both sides to establish momentum in the new campaign.

Benfica began the season at home against newly promoted Academico de Viseu, while Casa Pia entered the second round looking to respond after their opening fixture. Benfica’s official schedule confirms Casa Pia as its second league opponent of the campaign.

Vangelis Pavlidis of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

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The matchup carries extra intrigue because Benfica have not had an easy time against Casa Pia in recent meetings. Their previous league encounter, played on April 6, 2026, ended 1-1, with Richard Rios putting Benfica ahead in the 68th minute before Rafael Brito equalized ten minutes later. That result came at the same Rio Maior venue where Monday’s game will be played.

Casa Pia also produced one of the biggest recent surprises in this fixture when they defeated Benfica 3-1 at home on January 25, 2025. Benfica took an early lead through Angel Di Maria, but Casa Pia turned the game around through Cassiano, Nuno Moreira and Jeremy Livolant.

The recent head-to-head record therefore gives Casa Pia reason to believe it can trouble one of Portugal’s traditional powers. Benfica, meanwhile, will be looking to avoid another dropped result against a team that has already demonstrated it can make the most of home advantage in this matchup.

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Casa Pia vs Benfica: Predicted Lineups

Casa Pia (4-1-2-3): Andre Gomes; Abdu Conte, Kaly, David Sousa, Andre Geraldes; Lawrence Ofori; Sebastian Perez, Gabi; Rochinha, Henrique Araujo, Kevin Prieto.

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah; Leandro Barreiro, Enzo Barrenechea; Andreas Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, Gianluca Prestianni; Vangelis Pavlidis.

What time is the Casa Pia vs Benfica match?

The Casa Pia vs. Benfica match kicks off today, Monday, August 17, at 3:15 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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