Sao Paulo vs Bolivar: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for South American Cup game on August 18, 2026

Sao Paulo host Bolivar at MorumBIS in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 second leg after a 1-1 draw in La Paz. Find out how to watch this decisive clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sao Paulo vs Bolivar Tournament South American Cup Date Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Bolivar in the USA

Sao Paulo vs. Bolivar will be available on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español in the United States. Both channels will carry the decisive Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 second leg from MorumBIS.

For viewers who prefer streaming, the match will also be available through Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ViX and Tubi.

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Can I watch Sao Paulo vs Bolivar for free?

Yes, there is a way to watch Sao Paulo vs. Bolivar for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. Eligible new subscribers can sign up for the trial and access the channels included in their selected plan during the promotional period.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sao Paulo and Bolivar meet with a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals on the line. The first leg in La Paz ended 1-1, with Sao Paulo taking the lead through Robert Arboleda before Bolivar equalized through Carlos Melgar in the second half. The Brazilian side therefore returns home knowing that a victory will send it through.

Jonathan Calleri of Sao Paulo (Source: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

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The draw in Bolivia was particularly valuable given the conditions at the Estadio Hernando Siles, which sits roughly 3,600 meters above sea level. Sao Paulo managed to leave La Paz with the tie level and will now have home-field advantage for the decisive match. If the second leg also ends in a draw, the qualification will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Sao Paulo reached the knockout stage directly after finishing first in Group C, going unbeaten across six group matches with three wins and three draws. Bolivar, meanwhile, had to navigate the knockout play-off round, where it eliminated Gremio 4-2 on aggregate after winning both legs.

The winner of Sao Paulo vs. Bolivar will advance to the quarterfinals and face the winner of the Boca Juniors vs. Deportivo Recoleta series. Boca took a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, putting the Argentine side in a strong position heading into the return match.

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Sao Paulo vs Bolivar: Predicted Lineups

Sao Paulo (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Wendell, Domingos Duarte, Robert Arboleda, Lucas Ramon; Pablo Maia, Newton; Artur, Luciano, Marcos Antonio; Jonathan Calleri.

Bolivar (4-4-2): Carlos Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Santiago Echeverria, Xavier Arreaga, Jesus Sagredo; Patricio Rodriguez, Erwin Saavedra, Carlos Melgar, Robson Matheus; Martin Cauteruccio, Dairon Asprilla.

What time is the Sao Paulo vs Bolivar match?

The Sao Paulo vs. Bolivar match kicks off on Tuesday, August 18, at 8:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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