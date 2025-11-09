Where to watch Benfica vs Casa Pia live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off with Casa Pia in the Matchday 11 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

The Primeira Liga title race is heating up, and with Benfica struggling in the Champions League, the domestic campaign has become their top priority. Sitting four points behind league leaders Porto, Benfica are in must-win territory to stay in contention.

The next challenge for As Aguias come against Casa Pia, a side fighting to escape the relegation playoff zone with just eight points so far, making this clash crucial for both teams but for very different reasons.

When will the Benfica vs Casa Pia match be played?

Benfica will take on Casa Pia in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, November 9, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Tomas Araujo of SL Benfica – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Casa Pia in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Casa Pia in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, Benfica TV INT. and GolTV.