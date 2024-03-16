Casa Pia vs Benfica: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 17, 2024

Benfica aim to stay in contention for the top positions as they face Casa Pia, a team battling relegation, on Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. This guide provides all the essential details on this enthralling encounter, covering options for watching the match on television or streaming it live in your area.

Following a series of disappointing performances, including a severe 5-0 loss in the derby against Porto, Benfica are gradually seeking to regain its form in the Primeira Liga. Despite having played one more game, they are just one point behind the leaders, Sporting.

However, this additional game played narrows their margin for error, as a potential victory for Sporting in their game in hand could extend the gap to four points. Consequently, securing a win against Casa Pia, a team merely three points clear of the relegation zone and in dire need of points, is crucial for Benfica.

Casa Pia vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 18)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Casa Pia vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 8, RTPi

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV, Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi