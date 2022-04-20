Central Cordoba takes on Boca Juniors at Alfredo Terrera Stadium in Santiago del Estero for Matchday 12 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Central Córdoba and Boca Juniors will face each other at Alfredo Terrera Stadium (Santiago del Estero) on Matchday 12 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The visitors are looking to get closer to the top of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

Central Córdoba are in 11th place in the standings with 11 points and have not won in its last three games. In addition, before facing Boca Juniors, El Ferroviario will play against Velez Sarsfield on Wednesday, April 20.

On the other hand, Boca Juniors are fourth in the standings with 17 points, seven points behind Estudiantes de La Plata, which leads with 24. Furthermore, the team led by Sebastian Battaglia has played ten games: won 4, tied 5, and lost 1. El Xeneize tied its last three games.

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Date

Central Cordoba and Boca Juniors will meet at Alfredo Terrera Stadium on Saturday, April 23, on Matchday 12 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Central Cordoba and Boca Juniors on Matchday 12 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.