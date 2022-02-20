CF Montreal take on Santos Laguna at Stade Olympique in Montreal for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

CF Montreal and Santos Laguna meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Stade Olympique in Montreal. The home team is at its best after closing the local season with a title. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

CF Montreal are back in the CONCACAF Champions League, they performed well in the old format during the 2014-15 season, CF Montreal were the runners-up when they lost the final against Club America (Liga MX).

Santos Laguna knows the confederation tournament well, but they still haven't won a big title, only two runners-up in 2011-12 and 2012-13. Santos Laguna lost two of the last three games in the local mexican league, the team is struggling.

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Date

CF Montreal and Santos Laguna play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 22 at Stade Olympique in Montreal. The home team knows how to win against the Mexican teams, and the spirits of the Canadians are higher than ever after winning the local championship.

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, CF Montreal and Santos Laguna at the Stade Olympique in Montreal on Tuesday, February 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

