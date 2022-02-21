Santos Laguna will visit CF Montreal for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

CF Montreal and Santos Laguna will face each other at the Montreal Olympic Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

Santos Laguna took the first step in this round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League by beating Montreal 1-0 with great difficulty (goal scored near the end of the game). Although they are clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, the Canadian team proved to be a tough team and Santos Laguna should not be overconfident despite what the odds say.

On the Montreal side, they know that they will go as the underdogs to win this series and get passage to the quarterfinals. However, they played a very even game in Mexico in which they lost only at the end (Santos Laguna's goal to win was scored in the 88th minute) showing that they can face a rival that in principle would be superior.

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Location: Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Canada

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In addition to the game they played last Wednesday, February 16 with a 1-0 victory for Santos Laguna, two other matches between these two rivals are recorded in history. Both were for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League 2008-2009. On that occasion, the first game in Canada was won by Montreal 2-0, while the second was won by the Mexicans at home 5-2. So the statistics so far in 3 games are 2 wins for Santos Laguna and 1 for Montreal without draws.

How to watch or live stream CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, February 22 at the Montreal Olympic Stadium for the Second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 between CF Montreal and Santos Laguna will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

CF Montreal vs Santos Laguna: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Santos Laguna are unsurprisingly the favorite with +105 odds, while CF Montreal have +250. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings CF Montreal +250 Tie +240 Santos Laguna +105

*Odds via DraftKings