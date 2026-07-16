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CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 16, 2026

CF Montreal will face Toronto FC at the Saputo Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. Two rivals who are not in good form face off, looking to turn things around in the second half of 2026. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Noah Streit of CF Montréal
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesNoah Streit of CF Montréal
Match Summary
MatchCF Montreal vs Toronto FC
TournamentMLS
DateThursday, July 16, 2026
Time7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamApple TV

How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

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This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Can I watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The playoff race heats up as two struggling Eastern Conference rivals square off in a matchup with major postseason implications.

CF Montréal and Toronto FC both enter the contest with 14 points, sitting four points behind the final Eastern Conference play-in spot, making this a must-win opportunity for each side.

With neither team able to afford dropping points against a direct competitor, expect both clubs to push for all three points in a game that could have a significant impact on the playoff race.

Josh Sargent of the Toronto FC – Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Josh Sargent of the Toronto FC – Mark Blinch/Getty Images

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Predicted Lineups

CF Montreal (4-3-3): Thomas Gillier; Dawid Bugaj, Efrain Morales, Brayan Vera, Luca Petrasso; Olger Escobar, Victor Loturi, Matthew Longstaff; Gennadiy Synchuk, Daniel Rios, Noah Streit.

Toronto FC (4-3-3): Luka Gavran; Jackson Gilman, Walker Zimmerman, Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis; Malik Henry, Markus Cimermancic, Alonso Coello; Daniel Salloi, Derrick Etienne Jr., Josh Sargent.

What time is the CF Montreal vs Toronto FC match?

The match kicks off today, July 16, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM
Central Time: 6:30 PM
Mountain Time: 5:30 PM
Pacific Time: 4:30 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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