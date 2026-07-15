Argentina vs Spain: Final will make World Cup history with a never-before-seen feat

Argentina and Spain will clash in the 2026 World Cup final. History has been written in a remarkable way.

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will not only decide the next world champion. It will also make history before the match even kicks off. Two of international soccer’s greatest powers are set to meet in a showdown unlike any previous World Cup final.

For months, fans hoped to see these two teams face each other in the long-discussed Finalissima, a match designed to pit the reigning Copa America champion against the UEFA European champion. Although the idea generated enormous excitement, scheduling conflicts and an increasingly crowded international calendar prevented the fixture from ever taking place.

Instead, fate has delivered something even bigger. Rather than meeting in a standalone exhibition, Argentina and Spain will battle for soccer’s biggest prize on the grandest stage of all, creating a historic first in World Cup history.

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Why is Argentina vs Spain making World Cup history?

For the first time ever, the reigning Copa America champion and the reigning European champion will face each other in a FIFA World Cup final. Never before has the winner of the most recent European Championship met the defending South American champion with the World Cup trophy on the line.

What happened to the Finalissima?

Following Argentina’s Copa America triumph and Spain’s UEFA Euro title, FIFA and UEFA explored the possibility of staging another Finalissima. The match would have brought together the champions of Europe and South America before the World Cup, but the fixture never materialized because of scheduling challenges and the increasingly demanding international calendar.

Ironically, both teams have now earned the opportunity to settle that debate in a much more meaningful setting, the World Cup final itself. It’s a blockbuster matchup.

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2026 WC final: No. 1 vs No. 2 in the FIFA rankings

The history doesn’t stop there. The final will also feature the top two teams in the FIFA World Rankings. Argentina enters the match as the No. 1-ranked national team in the world, while Spain sits No. 2, making this a clash between the two highest-ranked sides on the planet.

With both teams arriving as continental champions and occupying the top two positions in world soccer, the 2026 final has all the ingredients to become one of the most significant championship matches the sport has ever seen.