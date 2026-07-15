How many Premier League players do Argentina have on their 2026 World Cup squad?

With no shortage of firepower on their 2026 World Cup roster, Argentina feature several stars who shine in England's top flight, the Premier League.

The Premier League is widely considered the best domestic competition in the world, while Argentina are among the best national teams in the world. Thus, it’s easy to see why the two make a perfect match. While Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad features players based all over the world, many ply their trade in England at the club level.

Some Argentinians shine brighter than others in the world’s most prestigious league, but they are all crucial to their teams. There is a reason so many Premier League clubs go after Argentine talent time and again during the summer and winter transfer windows.

The two complement each other, as playing in the Premier League also helps Argentine players develop into top-tier stars, which in turn pays dividends for the national team. Argentina are contenders in every tournament they enter and are usually led by Premier League players and, of course, Lionel Messi. In the 2026 World Cup, that’s no different. In total, Argentina have seven players currently in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Argentine Premier League players

Many of Argentina’s lynchpins are based in England. Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister are main contributors to Lionel Scaloni’s side, and they are all stars on their respective Premier League clubs.

Cristian Romero of Argentina.

Emiliano Martinez plays for Aston Villa, Romero for Tottenham, whereas Lisandro Martinez represents Manchester United. As for Fernandez and Mac Allister, the midfielders play for Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. However, there are even more Premier League talents on Argentina’s roster.

Advertisement

Marcos Senesi, who made the squad as a last-minute replacement, played for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 season. Thanks to a sensational campaign, he has signed with Tottenham. Provided Cristian Romero doesn’t transfer during the summer, Spurs could field an Argentine center-back pairing. Lastly, Valentin Barco has signed with Chelsea, although he has yet to make his official debut for the Blues.

Player Club Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Cristian Romero Tottenham Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Marcos Senesi Tottenham Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Valentin Barco Chelsea

Premier League success

Out of the seven players currently in England’s top division, only Mac Allister (Liverpool) has won a Premier League title. However, most have conquered titles with their English clubs—international trophies, to be precise.

Advertisement

Martinez won the UEFA Europa League with Aston Villa in 2026, Romero had won it with Tottenham in 2025, whereas Fernandez won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea in 2025.

Players with Premier League background

In addition to the current Premier League players, Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster features several players who previously played in England’s top flight. Those include Nicolas Otamendi, who played for Manchester City; Giovani Lo Celso, who played for Tottenham; and Julian Alvarez, who also represented Manchester City.