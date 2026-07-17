Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 17, 2026

Nashville SC will play against Atlanta United at the Geodis Park in a 2026 MLS regular season match. The Eastern Conference leaders face an Atlanta United side that is not in great form. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Tournament MLS Date Friday, July 17, 2026 Time 8:10 PM (ET) / 5:10 PM (PT) TV Channles – Live Strea, Apple TV

How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With Atlanta United sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference on just 11 points, Nashville SC has a prime opportunity to strengthen its position at the top of the table.

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However, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami applying pressure in the race for first place, Nashville know every point is crucial.

Atlanta will be desperate to spring a surprise and revive its season, adding even more intensity to this Eastern Conference showdown. Be sure to tune in and catch every minute of the action.

Emmanuel Latte Lath of the Atlanta United FC – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

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Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Predicted Lineups

Nashville SC (4-3-3): Schwake; Najar, Palacios, Woledzi, Lovitz; Espinoza, Corcoran, Tagseth; Mukhtar, Surridge, Qasem.

Atlanta United (4-1-4-1): Hoyos; Jacob, Gregersen, Mihaj, Baez; Muyumba; Miranchuk, Fortune, Sanchez, Galarza; Latte Lath.

What time is the Nashville SC vs Atlanta United match?

The match kicks off today, July 17, at 8:10 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:10 PM

Central Time: 7:10 PM

Mountain Time: 6:10 PM

Pacific Time: 5:10 PM