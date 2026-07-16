FIFA launches investigation into Argentina for possible punishment after banner against England at 2026 World Cup

Argentina are in the 2026 World Cup final, but the reigning world champions now face a different challenge away from the pitch. Following their semifinal victory over England, controversy erupted after several players celebrated with a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (‘The Malvinas are Argentine’), a message referring to the historic dispute over the Falkland Islands.

The incident immediately generated worldwide debate because FIFA has long maintained strict rules prohibiting political, ideological, or religious messages during competitions.

While the celebration took place after the final whistle, the images quickly spread across social media and international broadcasts, prompting widespread discussion over whether disciplinary action could follow. A day after the match, FIFA has now issued its first official response, confirming that the matter is under review by its independent disciplinary bodies.

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Will FIFA punish Argentina for banner vs England?

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the organization is evaluating the incident before deciding whether disciplinary action is warranted. This is the official statement:

“As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code.”

The statement does not confirm that Argentina will be punished, but it does make clear that FIFA has formally begun reviewing the circumstances surrounding the post-match celebration.

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Why could Argentina be punished in World Cup 2026?

Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the governing body has the authority to investigate conduct that may violate its regulations during official competitions. Political messages are generally prohibited in FIFA tournaments, with the organization seeking to keep football separate from political disputes.

If the disciplinary committee concludes that the banner breached those regulations, it has the power to impose sanctions ranging from official warnings to financial penalties.

What punishment could Argentina receive for banner?

At this stage, no punishment has been announced. If sanctions are eventually imposed, the most likely outcomes would be:

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An official warning to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

A financial fine.

Possible disciplinary measures directed at those responsible for displaying the banner.

More severe sporting sanctions, such as affecting Argentina’s participation in the World Cup final, appear highly unlikely given the nature of the incident and FIFA’s disciplinary precedents.

What’s next for Argentina and FIFA in banner controversy?

The disciplinary committee will now review match reports, available evidence, and the broader context before reaching a decision. Until FIFA announces its findings, Argentina remain fully focused on preparing for the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

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Even so, what began as a post-match celebration has become one of the tournament’s biggest off-field stories, with FIFA’s investigation now placing the reigning world champions under intense international scrutiny.