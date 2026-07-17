LA Galaxy vs LAFC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 17, 2026

LA Galaxy receive LAFC at the Dignity Health Sports Park in a 2026 MLS regular season match. A new edition of the Los Angeles derby that promises to be vibrant. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match LA Galaxy vs LAFC Tournament MLS Date Friday, July 17, 2026 Time 10:25 PM (ET) / 7:25 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Few MLS matchups generate as much excitement as the latest edition of the Los Angeles derby, with both the LA Galaxy and LAFC battling for far more than local bragging rights.

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The Galaxy enter the match in ninth place, clinging to a play-in spot, while LAFC sits on 24 points remains in postseason position.

With either team at risk of falling below the playoff line with a loss, this rivalry clash carries massive stakes and should deliver a playoff-like atmosphere from start to finish.

Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

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LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Predicted Lineups

LA Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Mićović; Yamane, Glesnes, Haak, Nelson; Cerrillo, Wynder; Sanabria, Reus, Paintsil; Thommy.

LAFC (4-3-3): Lloris; Palencia, Tafari, Segura, Hollingshead; Tillman, Delgado, Porteous; Son, Bouanga, Martínez.

What time is the LA Galaxy vs LAFC match?

The match kicks off today, July 17, at 10:25 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:25 PM

Central Time: 9:25 PM

Mountain Time: 8:25 PM

Pacific Time: 7:25 PM