Jurgen Klopp defends Thomas Tuchel after England’s World Cup exit

Jurgen Klopp knows all too well how harsh criticism can be, and this time he didn't stay silent in the face of Thomas Tuchel's suffering.

Jurgen Klopp has forcefully come to the defense of Thomas Tuchel following England’s devastating 2026 World Cup exit. The former manager made it clear that the intense scrutiny his fellow countryman is currently facing is deeply unfair given the harsh realities of elite tournament.

“People always speak after the game like coaching is easy,” Klopp stated when discussing the tactical fallout. “Like you just choose attack or defend and that’s it. It doesn’t work like this. Football is much more complex.”

“I see the criticism of Tuchel for trying to defend the 1-0 against, but let me tell you something: if he didn’t do that, if he kept pushing forward and they conceded the same people would be saying, ‘Why didn’t he control the game? Why didn’t he defend the lead?’”

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Klopp knows a lot about losing

“In knockout football, whatever decision you make, someone will criticise you,“ Klopp concluded regarding the immense pressure. “I’m not saying every decision is perfect, but you have to understand the logic behind it. Managing a game at that stage is never simple.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel

The German tactician speaks from a place of deep personal experience, having endured his own fair share of heartbreaking defeats throughout his illustrious career. And he was also given the opportunity to stay, just like Tuchel, who could also stay on as England manager for future tournaments.

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During his transformative tenure at Liverpool, Klopp suffered painful losses in major continental finals, including Champions League heartbreaks and Europa League disappointments before finally tasting ultimate victory.

Has Klopp ever been a national team manager?

Despite frequently being linked to various high-profile international vacancies over the years, Klopp has never actually managed a national team. His entire legendary coaching career has been built strictly within the club game, spanning highly successful eras at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.