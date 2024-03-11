CF Montreal may have gotten a big win over Luis Suarez and Inter Miami, but even though Tata Martino’s side dropped a 3-2 result, they were no pushovers, even without Lionel Messi.

One of the heroes for the Canadian side was Matias Coccaro, a Uruguayan striker whose biggest claim to fame was cult hero status in Argentine top division side Huracan. Matias Coccaro scored 29 goals in 95 appearances.

Before that spell, Matias Coccaro had played for Montevideo City Torque, Rampla Juniors, and Villa Teresa with modest results, scoring a goal against a team with Messi and Suarez might sound like a dream, but getting Uruguay’s GOAT kit is an even bigger one.

Matias Coccaro on Luis Suarez

Matias Coccaro in the post-game press conference held up Luis Suarez’s kit and was just all smiles showing it off, “When my dad sees this, he’s going to die…I remember seeing Suarez for the first time in 2006 vs. Rocha, when he scored the 3rd goal.”

Coccaro scored the go ahead 2-1 goal off a cross using his head, it was the Uruguayans first in Major League Soccer. CF Montreal is tied on points with Inter Miami in first place after 4 weeks of the MLS 2024 regular season.