Tata Martino and Inter Miami are going back to the well, the Argentine League well, as the Pink and Black are looking to replace DeAndre Yedlin who went to FC Cincinnati. Yedlin was made surplus due to salary cap restrictions and now Inter Miami seem to have identified their new right back.

According to a report from German Grova, Inter Miami are looking at Lanus right back Juan José Cáceres. The 23-year-old right back is playing for Lanus and has 37 games and 1 goal across all competitions.

Juan José Cáceres began his career at Racing Club, and while born in Argentina, Cáceres has represented Paraguay on one occasion in 2023.

Juan José Cáceres profile

Juan José Cáceres plays exclusively on the right, and has been an on again, off again starter at Lanus, having played in five of Lanus’ ten games so far this season.

Juan José Cáceres has Copa Libertadores experience and has won one title in his career with Racing.

Inter Miami’s first defeat

In MLS action over the weekend, Lionel Messi sat his team’s home game against CF Montreal and it was a Inter Miami defeat by 3-2, Tata Martino’s side is still in first place although in a 5 way tie with four other clubs.