Charlotte FC will receive Inter Miami today, October 21 for the Matchday 38 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami live on Apple TV]

After having recently faced each other to make up for a postponed game on Matchday 27, these two teams are meeting again, this time on Matchday 38. The 2-2 draw in the rescheduled match proved to be inconsequential for both teams, so now they must strive for a victory.

Lionel Messi‘s team, which currently has 34 points, finds itself just 6 points away from the final playoff qualification spot. Therefore, their margin for error is exceedingly narrow. Charlotte FC, with 40 points, is in the same boat as New York Red Bull, the last team to secure a playoff spot, but they lag behind by a single goal in goal difference. Both teams are in dire need of securing all 3 points.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (October 22)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Egypt: 3:00 AM (October 22)

France: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Germany: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (October 22)

Greece: 3:00 AM (October 22)

India: 5:30 AM (October 22)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (October 22)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (October 22)

Israel: 3:00 AM (October 22)

Italy: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (October 22)

New Zealand: 12:00 PM (October 22)

Norway: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Philippines: 8:00 AM (October 22)

Poland: 2:00 AM (October 23)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Spain: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (October 22)

UAE: 4:00 AM (October 22)

UK: 1:00 AM (October 22)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues.