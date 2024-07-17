Following a controversy sparked by a video posted by midfielder Enzo Fernandez on his Instagram account, Chelsea FC has issued an official statement via the club’s website:

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome. We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.“

This controversial situation began after Argentina winning Copa America 2024. During player’s celebration, Enzo Fernandez started a live stream on his Instagram account, where several Argentinian players showed mocking the origin of French colleagues.

The situation has sparked outrage among several of Fernandez Chelsea teammates, with some even choosing to unfollow him on social media. Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana are some of the players who expressed their displeasure with the Argentine midfielder.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks dejected after the Aston Villa second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

What’s Next for Enzo Fernandez?

Chelsea has decided not to impose any immediate sanctions on Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, the club has announced that it will be launching an internal disciplinary review.

Following his participation in the Copa America 2024, Enzo Fernández will take a short break before rejoining Chelsea. The Argentine midfielder will have a few days off to rest and recharge before returning to the Premier League club. Upon his return, Fernandez will be at the disposal of Chelsea’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca.

