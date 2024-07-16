A teammate of Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea was upset after the Argentine players' celebrations alluding to France after winning the Copa America 2024.

After Argentina’s victory over Colombia to win the Copa America 2024, a controversial fact was seen on social networks in the players of the champion team to celebrate the title, precisely in the account of Chelsea player Enzo Fernandez.

Wesley Fofana posted a photo of the Argentine players celebrating with a controversial chant against France in an Instagram story, and wrote: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism”.

Wesley Fofana’s official Instagram account

Apparently not only Fofana was upset by the situation, there are also other French players who did not give follow on Instagram to the Argentine midfielder, right back Malo Gusto and central defender Axel Disasi.

What happened to Enzo Fernandez and Argentina?

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 with a goal by Lautaro Martinez on Sunday in the final of the Copa America 2024 and were crowned champion for the second time in a row.

Argentina celebrating their Copa America title. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After the match, during the players’ celebrations, Enzo Fernandez started a live stream on Instagram. In the video, several players could be seen singing chants. It appeared they were singing a song that mocked the heritage of the French national team players during the post-final festivities.