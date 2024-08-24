Trending topics:
Chelsea FC star chooses his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

One of Chelsea's stars didn’t hesitate to choose his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea FC star chooses his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

By Matías Persuh

Football history has brought us countless debates, with one of the most challenging being who is the greatest player of all time. With opinions divided, it’s now a star player from Chelsea FC who has weighed in on the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to determine the true GOAT.

Over the years, great footballers have elevated the sport in extraordinary ways. Both in Europe and South America, numerous players have been hailed as those who transformed the history of football. However, the paradigm shifted completely at the turn of the 21st century.

The emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in professional football has definitively divided opinions on who is the greatest player of all time. Both the Argentine and the Portuguese have shattered every record that came their way, and many have already made their choice in this ongoing debate.

The new generation of players has grown up watching these two football stars, just as they once started their careers by watching legends like Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, or Pelé. Naturally, this new wave of talent often chooses their GOAT between Messi and CR7.

Cristian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Barcelona goes between Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on March 22, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.

With dozens of titles won between them and thousands of goals scored across the globe, and no more records left to break, the debate remains the same: who is the greatest footballer of all time?

see also

see also

Chelsea FC star, made his choice

Young footballing talents have grown up watching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, most of them lean towards one of these two when choosing their GOAT.

Such is the case with Chelsea FC’s English star Cole Palmer, who didn’t hesitate for a moment when naming the greatest footballer of all time. In an interview with GOAL ahead of an award ceremony, the former Manchester City player made a clear choice in favor of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

When will Cole Palmer return to action with Chelsea in the Premier League?

The Blues will be back in action in the English league on Sunday, August 25 for Matchday 2. On that day, Enzo Maresca’s side will seek their first win as they face Wolverhampton away. It’s worth noting that they began the season with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

