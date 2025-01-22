Nikola Jokic sends strong message to Joel Embiid following Denver's win over Philadelphia

The Denver Nuggets cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, claiming a 144-109 victory at Ball Arena. The win extended Denver’s impressive streak in recent weeks, while the Sixers were once again without the presence of Joel Embiid. This marked the fifth consecutive season the Cameroonian center did not make the trip to Colorado. After the game, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic delivered a candid message.

“I think people are making it a bigger story than it is,” Jokic said in an interview shared by The Denver Post when asked about Embiid’s inexplicable streak of absences every time the Sixers must play in Colorado.

When pressed on whether it gives the Nuggets an advantage not having to face one of the NBA’s best players, Nikola offered a blunt response. “I really don’t care who is on the other side. I just want to win,” he explained. “So it’s not something that I’m thinking about.”

However, Jokic didn’t hold back in praising Embiid’s talent, acknowledging the 2023 NBA MVP’s dominance on the court. “I think he’s a great athlete, a great basketball player,” he said. “It’s a joy to watch him play with how dominant he is.”

Finally, the Serbian star expressed his well-wishes for Embiid’s health, noting the center’s struggles with injuries this season: “My wish is that he recovers well because he’s missed a lot of games this year.”

Nuggets dominate as Sixers struggle

The disparity between the two teams is stark, as reflected in the standings for the 2024-25 NBA season. Denver sits comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference at 27-16, with eight victories in their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Sixers are struggling in the East, sitting 11th with a 15-27 record.

On Tuesday night, the difference was clear on the court. Despite Tyrese Maxey’s standout performance, Philadelphia lacked the firepower to keep up with the Nuggets. While Maxey fought valiantly, the Sixers were unable to compete with Denver’s balanced attack. Jokic notched a triple-double, but he wasn’t the only contributor. Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Julian Strawther, and Aaron Gordon all stepped up, showcasing the Nuggets’ depth and versatility.

Philadelphia’s struggles without Embiid

While the trend of Embiid’s absence in Denver is an interesting footnote, it’s his overall struggles during the 2024-25 season that raise greater concerns for Philadelphia. The 2023 MVP has played in just 13 of the 42 games so far this season, a troubling statistic for a player of his caliber.

When on the floor, Embiid has continued to post impressive numbers, averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. However, his injuries, suspensions, and other setbacks have hindered the Sixers’ ability to build momentum. Without a fully healthy Embiid, Philadelphia’s playoff hopes are at risk.

If Embiid can regain his form and stay healthy, the Sixers may yet find their stride and make a run toward the postseason. But as of now, the absence of their star player continues to leave them vulnerable.