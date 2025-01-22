Where to watch Real Madrid vs Salzburg live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Salzburg will square off on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. USA fans can stay tuned for all the action, with full information on kickoff times, TV broadcasts, and streaming platforms easily accessible to make sure they don’t miss this highly anticipated clash.

Real Madrid find themselves in an unfamiliar and precarious position as the league stage nears its conclusion. With just two matchdays remaining, the reigning champions are at serious risk of missing out on the next phase of the tournament, where they hold the record for most titles.

To keep their hopes alive, Mbappe and companymust secure six points from their remaining fixtures, starting with a critical clash against Salzburg. Despite being virtually eliminated, Salzburg will relish the opportunity to upset a giant like Real Madrid, adding extra motivation to their pursuit of victory.

When will the Real Madrid vs Salzburg match be played?

Real Madrid take on Salzburg this Wednesday, January 22, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Salzburg: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Salzburg in the USA

Gear up for the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Salzburg. Watch all the excitement live on Paramount+, with additional coverage available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.