From James Rodriguez to Sergio Ramos: soccer stars currently without a team

The transfer market is coming to an end and some stars such as James Rodriguez still do not have a club.

As the soccer season approaches, some big names like James Rodriguez and Sergio Ramos are surprisingly still without a team. These players, known for their skill and leadership on the field, find themselves in an unusual position as free agents.

Despite their impressive careers, these stars are navigating the uncertainties of free agency, with factors like injuries or changing team dynamics playing a role in their current status. Their future in top-level soccer is now a key point of interest.

With the transfer window closing soon, the fate of these soccer stars is one of the most intriguing storylines of the season. Will they find new teams or face an uncertain future in the sport?

James Rodriguez

The 33-year-old Colombian midfielder, a standout at the 2024 Copa America, parted ways with São Paulo in July. Though his recent club stints have been challenging, James is now a free agent, able to choose his next move. River Plate has emerged as a strong contender after several clubs showed interest following his stellar performance for Colombia in the United States.

James Rodriguez reacts after receiving the MVP award following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos

The veteran defender returned to Sevilla after his time at PSG, only to find himself battling relegation rather than competing for titles. At 38, Ramos is exploring new opportunities, with MLS teams reportedly showing interest.

Memphis Depay

After a disappointing spell at Manchester United, Depay revitalized his career at Olympique Lyon, earning a move to Barcelona. However, he struggled to shine in Catalonia and eventually landed at Atletico Madrid. Despite a lackluster Euro 2024 performance, he’s now on the radar of Porto, Roma, and several Premier League clubs.

Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican goalkeeper, once a star at Real Madrid, lost his starting role after Thibaut Courtois arrived, leading to his move to PSG. After a loan stint at Nottingham Forest, Navas is now a free agent following the end of his contract with the Parisian club.

Adrien Rabiot

The 29-year-old midfielder decided not to renew his contract with Juventus after five seasons. Rabiot performed well for France at Euro 2024 and is now weighing his options, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and AC Milan all reportedly interested.

Mats Hummels

The German defender left Borussia Dortmund after a tough loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. With no Euro 2024 call-up, Hummels is looking for a new club, and Real Sociedad appears to be the frontrunner.

Anthony Martial

Signed by Manchester United for €60 million in 2015, the French forward failed to meet expectations and quietly exited Old Trafford after nine years. At 28, Martial is drawing interest from Galatasaray.

Wojciech Szczesny

The Polish goalkeeper, formerly of Arsenal and Roma, ended his seven-year stint with Juventus and is now on the hunt for a new team. Clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS are reportedly keen to sign him.

