The Chelsea boss is sitting in first place of the Premier League and doesn’t want any of his players getting hit with the injury bug during international duty.

Thomas Tuchel is flying high once again this season as his Chelsea are top of the Premier League and well on their way to the next round of the Champions League. Still the Chelsea tactician doesn’t want to lose that momentum ahead of the international break as he focuses on players who are just coming back from injury.

Chelsea who has lost only 1 game this season are unbeaten in five matches and are three points above Manchester City. Tuchel’s team are heavy favorites to win the double this season as they have given up only 4 goals in the Premier League.

In order to do that he will want to keep his squad healthy and that is a concern at this point given that two of his best players are just coming back from injury and will be off on international duty this week.

Thomas Tuchel on Kante and Pulisic

Speaking to the media Tuchel showed concern for two of the players who have worked long and hard to come back into the fold, N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. "We are happy on one side when our players get nominated because they are proud to play for their country and we want to have the best players that are nominated… On the other side, we would love to rest the players, of course, and give them some days off to disconnect and relax,”

In regard to Kante the French star has struggled with injuries all season long and has been in and out of the squad due to those injuries. For Pulisic it’s a different story the talented American is only just getting playing time after getting injured in a World Cup qualification match and missing most of the season so far, only playing in 2 matches and scoring in 1. Pulisic also got infected with coronavirus to boot early in the season.

"We have prepared them over the last two weeks for us but also so they free to go to their national teams and hopefully get the minutes that elevates them to a higher level when they come back, but if they do not get injured in the matches.” Tuchel finished.