Robert Lewandowski blames ‘mistranslation’ for past tension with Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d’Or

In a new interview that has quickly caught the attention of the soccer world, Robert Lewandowski took the opportunity to address the long-standing controversy surrounding his reaction to Lionel Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or victory in 2021.

Speaking with Polish outlet Rymanowski Live on Saturday, the current Barcelona forward explained that the friction between the two icons was largely fueled by a misunderstanding of his words.

“I know what you are referring to—the situation with Messi after the Ballon d’Or, where I think I was misinterpreted or perhaps I expressed myself poorly,” Lewandowski said. “It started because I simply said that the words Messi used… I didn’t want them to just be left in the air. Maybe it sounded different. Maybe someone translated it wrong. And that’s how the scandal started, especially in Argentina”.

The “scandal” dates back to the 2021 ceremony. After the 2020 award was canceled due to the pandemic—a year Lewandowski was the heavy favorite to win—Messi used his 2021 acceptance speech to lobby for the Pole to receive his 2020 trophy retrospectively. At the time, Lewandowski was quoted as saying he hoped Messi’s sentiment was “sincere and not just empty words,” a comment that Messi later admitted “bothered” him.

Lionel Messi giving a speech after winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or. (Getty Images)

Now, Lewandowski is firm in his stance that his intent was to ensure Messi’s suggestion was actually acted upon by organizers, rather than questioning the Inter Miami star’s honesty.

“It could have been taken as me saying they were empty words,” Lewandowski admitted. “But what I had in mind was precisely that those words should not remain in the air. You never know how things will be translated… during the gala, with the emotions, I don’t even remember exactly what I said”.

A possible reunion?

The interview also touched on the swirling rumors of a potential Messi return to FC Barcelona on a short-term loan during the MLS off-season. While Lewandowski seemed surprised by the specific report, he spoke warmly of his predecessor. “It’s the first time I’ve heard that,” he noted. “We know Messi is a Barcelona legend and the relationship he has with the club—it’s a beautiful history”.

The clarification comes at an interesting time, as recent reports have also linked Lewandowski with a potential move to join Messi at Inter Miami when his Barcelona contract nears its end in 2026.

