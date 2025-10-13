Exclusive: Roman Weidenfeller on Borussia Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup, Pulisic, Messi, Ronaldo, and more

Who says that nothing lasts forever? Roman Weidenfeller may have retired from professional soccer in 2018, but even years after hanging up the gloves, his connection with Borussia Dortmund remains untouched. Off the field, the legendary goalkeeper continues to represent the Black and Yellow around the world. In an exclusive interview with Bolavip, the 45-year-old discusses his current role with the European giants, among many other topics.

“I am very thankful to have this kind of job as a brand ambassador for Borussia Dortmund,” Weidenfeller tells Bolavip. “I played 16 years for Borussia Dortmund, and I am now on the marketing side and see the world through different eyes. I have the chance to travel all over the world. I can support and work for our brand, Borussia Dortmund, and feel how powerful and great Black and Yellow is all over the world.“

Now as a club ambassador, Weidenfeller remains a symbol of the Black and Yellow as Dortmund increase their footprint in the United States. The club’s presence at the Times Square Cup in New York City for the fourth straight year was just a reflection of its growing popularity in the country, which has impressed Weidenfeller.

“I am very proud. We’ve had a lot of success and support from the United States. Not only from the United States, but from all over the world. We have a big community in Mexico. There are crazy, Black and Yellow fans. And also the fans and support here in the United States…they have been growing in the last few years. And we felt it during the last Club World Cup when we saw the stadiums where we were playing,” Weidenfeller says.

Roman Weidenfeller continues to represent Borussia Dortmund as a club ambassador.

Winner of back-to-back Bundesliga titles (2010/11, 2011/12) and two German Cups (2012, 2017) during his 16-year stint at the club, Weidenfeller will always feel the love from Dortmund fans wherever he goes.

Witnessing Christian Pulisic’s rise

In the U.S., many of those fans were inevitably thrilled to see one of their own donning the Black and Yellow when Christian Pulisic played for the first team from 2016 to 2019. Weidenfeller watched Pulisic make his way up from the academy, and has nothing but great memories about those years.

“Look, I first met him when he was a kid and joined Borussia Dortmund. It was the first time he came to a professional team to train and I saw how talented he was. He was very fast, he had perfect technique. He had a great nose for the situation to create a shot. He’s a great player,” Weidenfeller remembers about Pulisic, who went on to play for Chelsea before joining his current team, AC Milan.

A young Christian Pulisic in action for Borussia Dortmund.

“So I feel, right now, he is big and he can organize himself in the future. Just recently, he won the Champions League, which I didn’t win (laughs). So I have a lot of respect for Christian. He is one of the best American soccer players. Now, he has joined AC Milan. He has had a great career, and I hope that in the future, he will be healthy enough and can stay in sports for a long time.“

The 2014 World Cup victory

Even though he joked about not winning a Champions League like Pulisic did, Weidenfeller can take pride in boasting the most coveted accolade for a soccer player: a World Cup medal.

In 2014, he was a member of the German national team that made it all the way to the promised land in Brazil, making indelible history in a country that lives and breathes soccer. Needless to say, that achievement has been defining for Weidenfeller’s legacy.

“Of course, the Champions League cup is big. And of course, when you win the championship in Germany, the trophy is also big. But in the end, the World Cup is actually the most important Cup and trophy you can win in soccer,” Weidenfeller admits. “I had the chance to touch this trophy and hold it up in the air. I can’t imagine how we could have organized this team to have won the World Cup in Brazil. But in the end, we had a great team, we had great teamwork, and we started the tournament in Brazil saying that we wanted to win it.

Roman Weidenfeller celebrates with the trophy after the 2014 World Cup final.

“Everyone was smiling and saying ‘yes, of course we want to win.’ We were the first team from Europe to win (a World Cup) in South America. And we said ‘yes.’ Of course, it’s not easy with the climate, with Brazil, and all the other countries, but we had the idea to win and we were completely focused on winning that tournament. And in the end, we won it!

“It was great teamwork and it was amazing. For me, in the end, I won the title at the World Cup and for your whole life, you’re a World Cup champion. This makes me very proud and I’m very thankful for my teammates. They organized with me and together we had great success.“

Inside Germany’s historic 7-1 win over Brazil

Perhaps the most memorable triumph from Germany‘s World Cup campaign was the semifinal victory over Brazil. While the hosts were seen as strong candidates to win the title, Weidenfeller watched how his teammates put seven past the five-time world champs, in a blowout win that continues to make noise.

“When we started the game against Brazil, nobody could imagine how it would go and how we could organize and win 7-1. I sat on the bench and the first attacks came from Brazil. We made counter-attacks. With the first counter-attack and the second counter-attack, we scored a goal. After that, Brazil was struggling a little bit. But in the end, it brought us big, big respect from the Brazilian guys, from fans, and from the public,” Weidenfeller recalls.

Roman Weidenfeller with the World Cup trophy during the celebrations in Germany.

“We did not have smiles on our faces. We were not laughing. We didn’t do anything. We won this game and were very respectful and we waited to celebrate until our colleagues from Brazil left the pitch. And after they went into the dressing rooms, we celebrated. And this was a big, big key. In the final, all the Brazilian guys supported us against Argentina. And so we had the chance to win this big, big title.“

Facing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

While the 7-1 win over Brazil may be one of, if not the first game that comes to mind when thinking about Germany’s 2014 World Cup win, their campaign also included wins against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Germany started their journey with a commanding 4-0 victory over Portugal and ended it with a dramatic, hard-fought 1-0 win in extra time against Argentina in the final.

“I had the chance to play against maybe the two biggest players in the world, Messi and Ronaldo, and also I played against the Brazilian Ronaldo and Ronaldinho too. But look, just recently when I met some kids and youth players, everybody asked me, ‘Did you even play against Ronaldo?’ I say, yes. ‘Messi?’ Yes. And they couldn’t believe it, you know. I said, yes, I played against both. And yeah, it made me proud and I’m very thankful to have had the chance to play in big football matches. So…yeah, of course, both guys are amazing to play against.“

The World Cup saw him face both Ronaldo and Messi in the same tournament, but Weidenfeller had a larger history of matches against the Portuguese star at the club level. His record against CR7 includes an epic win in the 2013 Champions League semifinals, when Dortmund upset Real Madrid to make the final at Wembley.

Roman Weidenfeller against Cristiano Ronaldo during a Champions League match.

“I had the chance to play against Ronaldo a lot more than Messi,” Weidenfeller says. “And of course, when Ronaldo saw me, you know what happened. So we always had big, big matches against Real Madrid, big matches against Juventus. And with Portugal against Germany. So it was always a challenge and it was always amazing to have had these chances to play against him.”

Weidenfeller on Messi’s impact in soccer in the US

Speaking of Messi, Weidenfeller also credits the Argentine star’s move to MLS side Inter Miami for boosting soccer’s awareness and popularity in the United States.

“I mean, Lionel Messi is a big brand in soccer. And when he joined the MLS, of course, it became more popular,” the Dortmund icon says. “And now everybody is watching soccer in Miami. Before, it was always people going for basketball or for holidays. And now, people are going there to enjoy the MLS and Inter Miami CF.

“So Messi, and also Marco Reus, support the MLS. And Marco won the (MLS) title when he played and joined the LA Galaxy. He won the title. It’s amazing. It’s amazing for these guys and it’s amazing for the MLS to have this support from these guys and in the end, they make this league very popular around the world.“

Former teammate and fellow Dortmund icon Marco Reus, another star in MLS

While Messi may take most of the limelight, Weidenfeller is also paying close attention to Marco Reus‘ performance in the league. A Dortmund legend just like him, the midfielder took his talents to MLS in 2024 after 12 years with the Black and Yellow, spending six of them alongside the goalkeeper.

The Borussia Dortmund team lines up ahead of the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

“When I met Marco for the first time when he joined Borussia Dortmund, he was a big, big player, but he is now a big brand too. A big brand for Borussia Dortmund, also for Puma, and also for the MLS. He’s such a nice guy. He’s very smart. He’s very humble,” Weidenfeller says of Reus, whom he hopes to welcome back to Dortmund one day. But first, he wants his former teammate to continue shining in MLS.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Marco when he comes back. But now he has time to play and he has to play soccer,” Weidenfeller clarifies. “For Borussia Dortmund as a brand, it is good. Here in the US, we have an old icon or an old teammate from Borussia Dortmund. He’s very spectacular and powerful here in the MLS. And it’s good for our brand, Borussia Dortmund.“

Iconic Dortmund teammates

Apart from Reus or Pulisic, Weidenfeller has played with countless superstars who donned the Borussia Dortmund uniform. The goalkeeper captained teams that included the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, and Mario Gotze, among many others. Therefore, it’s hard for him to name just one teammate who stood out.

“Look, everybody impressed me,” Weidenfeller explains. “I joined Borussia Dortmund when I was very young, I was 21 and I sat in the dressing room and met for the first time Jürgen Kohler, Stefan Reuter, (Tomáš) Rosický, (Márcio) Amoroso…amazing guys. And now, I have the chance to sometimes play with these guys in the global legends games around the world. It’s amazing.

“But also in my time, in my career and as a captain, a lot of young players joined us. (Jadon) Sancho, (Ousmane) Dembélé, (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang, so many guys. Not in my career, but (Erling) Haaland and (Jude) Bellingham also (played for Dortmund).

Roman Weidenfeller, Mohamed Zidan, and Patrick Owomoyela (L-R) take a photo before a friendly of legends.

“And for me, (Alexander) Isak. Nobody talked about Isak before. Isak is now one of the biggest players in the Premier League. And he joined us as a young player. … So I’m looking, not forward, I’m looking straight back to have this chance to join this moment with these great players. And I mean, Borussia Dortmund is a big, big brand. And for the young players, to join us and grow up with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, they have the chance to take the next step.

“And in the end, looking back, it was always a great time. And it’s nice to have had the chance to play with and make friends with these guys. And always have the chance to call them or see each other on the pitch when we play against each other. So it’s always humbling and beautiful that they come and they put you in their arms and say, ‘Hey, how is it going and how is work?’ And everything’s fine.

“Sports have the power, and especially soccer, to create a different lifestyle, a different life, and sport has the power in your whole world and in your whole life. It’s not important what language you speak. It’s not important what your religion is. It’s more important you make friends and you are teammates. And sports have the power to create something special. There are guys who study at university or make a school team and then there are other guys who come from a small town. I do not speak English very well but in the end, I had the chance to play with all the guys. And we always created a good time together.“

The Jürgen Klopp influence

Besides teaming up with other stars throughout his successful career, Weidenfeller also worked under world-renowned managers. Again, choosing just one of them may not be easy. Still, Jürgen Klopp and Joachim Löw deserve special mentions.

“I learned a lot from each manager. But each manager had a little bit of a different style. And the most success I had, of course, was with Klopp and with Löw. Klopp at the club level and Löw at the national team level. When we talk about these guys, both guys are very smart and very human,” Weidenfeller says. “And in the end, they talk with the people and connect with the people well. And so the people have to work more for these coaches and managers. And the player knows he has to work harder than ever before. And so the success is coming.“

Jürgen Klopp (left) and Roman Weidenfeller.

Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in Brazil, in an unforgettable experience for Weidenfeller. But it’s safe to say Klopp was particularly influential in his career, coaching the Dortmund team that won multiple domestic titles and made the Champions League final in 2013, putting many players on the map.

“Look, listen, Jürgen is not only the head coach, he’s not only a manager, he’s like our father. And he treats us like we are family, you know? He did not say, ‘Roman, you have to…’ He said, ‘hey, come on, guy, what’s happened? You have to go in front. And the guy’s coming in the back, he’s going with you. You have to go for it.’ He was always very strict and charismatic, but in the end, smart and human, you know?,” Weidenfeller adds, reflecting on his time under Klopp.

After making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp went on to find even more success at the helm of Liverpool. Now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, he appears to be done with coaching, at least for the foreseeable. Still, Dortmund fans obviously hope to see Klopp back at the club someday.

“I saw him at an event in Hamburg, Germany. I’m always very impressed by him and feel great pleasure when I get to see him. But also hopefully (see him) in Germany and at Dortmund… I support Jürgen Klopp, you know, as a person. And I can imagine he doesn’t want to have the pressure of the whole day, like a manager or head coach,” Weidenfeller says.

Roman Weidenfeller greets fans after a game.

While Klopp and other legends who also shaped Borussia Dortmund’s history have moved on, Roman Weidenfeller remains a steadfast pillar of the club, serving in a new capacity. A match made in heaven, his journey with the team began in 2002 and continues to thrive beyond his playing days. Retirement has not diminished his bond with the Black and Yellow, proving that some connections truly do last forever.