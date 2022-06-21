Only a year after going back to Chelsea in a blockbuster deal, Romelu Lukaku looks set to return to Inter Milan. Here, we'll take a look at other players who regretted leaving their former clubs.

Last year, Romelu Lukaku came from one of the best seasons in his career. He was a key contributor to Inter Milan's first Serie A title in a long time, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists to help the Nerazzurri end Juventus' reign in the Italian top-flight.

However, the club was going through a delicate financial situation and looked unable to challenge for continental glory the following season. Therefore, Lukaku felt it was the right time to have a second stint at Chelsea, who had just won the UEFA Champions League. The Blues were eager to bring him back as well, and bagged $124 million to do so. But nothing went according to plan.

The Belgian star failed to establish himself in the starting eleven and eventually made public his desire to leave, suggesting that he regretted leaving Inter in the first place. Thomas Tuchel made clear he wouldn't count on a disgruntled player either, which is why Lukaku's return to Inter looks all but done. Strange as it may sound, this is not the first time a renowned player returns to his former club shortly after leaving it.

Romelu Lukaku

In the summer of 2021, Lukaku was in his prime and Chelsea were recently crowned in Europe. While many thought their reunion would be the best for both, it left a lot to be desired. According to Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku is ready to go back to Inter Milan only a year later in a season-long loan with no buy option nor obligation clause. That means that the Belgian would once again return to London once his loan spell ends in 2023...

Antoine Griezmann

Lukaku's case may have taken many by surprise, but something similar happened with Antoine Griezmann last year. After five fantastic seasons with Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman joined Barcelona for $132m in the summer of 2019. However, he never lived up to the expectations at Camp Nou and ended up returning to the Colchoneros in 2021 in a two-year loan with option to buy.

Leonardo Bonucci

The veteran defender made a shocking, $46 million move to AC Milan in 2017 after seven years with Juventus. Nevertheless, it took him only one year to realize that his place was in Turin. In 2018, the Old Lady brought Leonardo Bonucci back for $38.50m.

Mario Gotze

After a breakthrough season in which he helped Borussia Dortmund reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, Bayern Munich bagged $40m to acquire the services of Mario Gotze. At 21 years of age, he was one of the biggest prospects in the Bundesliga, but he struggled to perform with the Bavarians. Only three years later, Gotze returned to Dortmund for $24 million.

Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels can relate to Gotze's situation, although he went from one club to another more than once. Having emerged from Bayern's academy, Hummels joined Dortmund on loan in 2008 but the deal was made permanent the following year. Even so, the center back returned to Bayern in 2016 for $38.50m... Only to go back to Borussia Dortmund three seasons later.

Kaka

The Brazilian star rose to stardom with AC Milan, where not only he tasted Champions League glory but also won a Ballon d'Or in 2007. Consequently, he caught the eye of Real Madrid in 2009. But Kaka never performed as expected at the Santiago Bernabeu and went back to the Rossoneri as a free agent in 2013, although his second stint was not as good as his first one.