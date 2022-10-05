Chelsea play against AC Milan today at Stamford Bridge in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Chelsea and AC Milan meet in a game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London on October 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team can show a better strategy against a top favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Chelsea don't have a losing record yet, but the most recent game for them was a display of the weak attack they currently have as they drew 1-1 against RB Salzburg at home.

AC Milan are group leaders thanks to a win against Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at home and a draw against RB Salzburg 1-1. So far Milan have the best attacking attack in Group E with 4 goals for.

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea have a top notch squad but after the bad star in the English league things are different. And the worst thing is that now they no longer have Thomas Tuchel and the strategy is now totally different.

Chelsea's defense is still standing, that's good news, so far they have allowed only one goal in two Champions League games but the team needs to improve their attacking power, the only player who managed to score a goal in two games was Sterling.

This is the likely Chelsea’s lineup for this game: Kepa; James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Mount, Kovacic, Gallagher; Havertz; Aubameyang, Sterling

AC Milan probable lineup

AC Milan have a good strategy to win games, but during the first game of the current season they were weak against RB Salzburg as the team wasted several chances to score goals.

AC Milan's top scorer in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League is Saelemaekers with two goals, he scored a goal in the last two games, but unfortunately he will not be available due to a partial MCL tear in his left knee during a Serie A game.

This is the likely AC Milan’s lineup for this game: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud