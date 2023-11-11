Chelsea will host Manchester City as part of Matchday 12 in the Premier League. The game is scheduled for this Sunday, November 12th at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out how to watch the showdown in your country.
Despite big signings in recent months such as Enzo Fernandez or Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea continue to be a disappointment in this new era under coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, last Monday, they secured a massive 4-1 victory against Tottenham, taking advantage of Spurs seeing two red cards. They climbed to the 10th place in the standings.
After achieving the historic treble, Manchester City are aiming to set a new record by winning four consecutive Premier League titles. Following a slump with defeats against Wolverhampton and Arsenal, Pep Guardiola and his players have reclaimed the top spot on the table. This club looks like the best in Europe with Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and the potential return of Kevin De Bruyne.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How To Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in your Country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo