Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will host Manchester City as part of Matchday 12 in the Premier League. The game is scheduled for this Sunday, November 12th at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out how to watch the showdown in your country.

Despite big signings in recent months such as Enzo Fernandez or Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea continue to be a disappointment in this new era under coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, last Monday, they secured a massive 4-1 victory against Tottenham, taking advantage of Spurs seeing two red cards. They climbed to the 10th place in the standings.

After achieving the historic treble, Manchester City are aiming to set a new record by winning four consecutive Premier League titles. Following a slump with defeats against Wolverhampton and Arsenal, Pep Guardiola and his players have reclaimed the top spot on the table. This club looks like the best in Europe with Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and the potential return of Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

How To Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in your Country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo