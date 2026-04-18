Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: First half underway at Stamford Bridge for Premier League Matchday 33 (0-0)
Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League clash with key positions in the standings at stake. Follow our live coverage for minute‑by‑minute updates, full broadcast details, and real‑time action.
Chelsea and Manchester United face off at Stamford Bridge in a high-stakes Premier League showdown, with both sides battling for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. With the top five earning qualification for the 2026–27 edition, this Matchday 33 clash carries major implications in the race for Europe.
Manchester United arrive after a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, but they remain in third place and still hold a seven-point advantage over sixth, currently occupied by Chelsea. Despite the setback, Erik ten Hag’s side remains in control of its destiny, knowing a positive result would strengthen its grip on a Champions League spot.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are going through a difficult stretch. The team is coming off a 3-0 loss to Manchester City, and has dropped five consecutive matches across competitions. Internal tension involving Enzo Fernandez has added to the pressure, making this home fixture even more critical for their hopes of staying in the Champions League race.
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22' – Another free‑kick for United (0-0)
Manchester United win another free‑kick, but Chelsea deal with the delivery comfortably as the cross is cleared without trouble.
19' – Chelsea dominate possession (0-0)
Chelsea control the ball with authority but struggle to break lines. Even so, their dominance is clear as they keep United pinned back while searching for a gap.
17' – Chelsea try to rebuild their attack (0-0)
Chelsea move the ball from side to side, looking to reorganize their attack. They manage to piece together a promising sequence and send a cross toward Garnacho, but he can’t bring it under control.
14' – Estevao forced off injured (0-0)
Estevao can’t continue after the earlier muscle issue, and Chelsea make their first substitution of the match. Alejandro Garnacho comes on to replace him.
12' – Estevao asks for treatment (0-0)
Estevao tries his luck again but hits a weak effort, seemingly slowed by a muscle issue. He immediately signals for assistance as he couldn’t maintain the burst of speed from the previous play.
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11' – Stevao goes for it (0-0)
Stevao unleashes a powerful effort from distance, but the shot flies beyond the end line, giving Manchester United a goal‑kick.
10' – Quick VAR check on Palmer (0-0)
Officials briefly review a possible foul on Cole Palmer just outside the box, but play resumes with no further action.
9' – Chelsea control the ball (0-0)
Chelsea enjoy long spells of possession, moving the ball from side to side as they look for openings, with the intention of breaking down Manchester United’s defensive shape.
4' – First corner for Chelsea (0-0)
Chelsea win their first corner after a clever ball from Cole Palmer, but Manchester United’s defense reacts quickly and clears the danger.
3' – First foul of the match (0-0)
Manchester United win the first foul of the game, but Chelsea clear the danger right away.
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2' – United try to build from the back (0-0)
Manchester United try to play out from the back in these early moments, but Chelsea win the ball quickly as both teams begin to settle into the match.
0' – GAME ON! (0-0)
The match between Chelsea and Manchester United is underway at Stamford Bridge!
Players on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for the Premier League walkout protocol. Everything is ready for the start of the match at Stamford Bridge.
Both teams are warming up on the field
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Stamford Bridge going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
Previous H2H results Chelsea vs Manchester United
In the last 6 matches, Chelsea have 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses; Manchester United have 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
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Today’s venue
The action will take place at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea in West London. With a capacity of over 40,000 spectators, it remains one of the Premier League’s most historic and atmospheric grounds. Known for its tight, intense environment, Stamford Bridge provides a fitting stage for this high‑stakes Matchday 33 showdown between Chelsea and Manchester United.
Manchester United’s starting XI: Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Jose Diogo Dalot; Carlos Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko.
Michael Oliver has been appointed to officiate the clash at Stamford Bridge. He will be joined on the field by Stuart Burt and Nick Greenhalgh as assistant referees, while Robert Jones will serve as the fourth official. In the VAR room, Tony Harrington will oversee video review, supported by Craig Taylor.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt (ENG)
Assistant Referee 2: Nick Greenhalgh (ENG)
Fourth Official: Robert Jones (ENG)
VAR: Tony Harrington (ENG)
Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor (ENG)
Kickoff Time and How to Watch
The match between Chelsea and Manchester United is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET at Stamford Bridge in London.
In the United States, the primary option to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United is DirecTV Stream, while other available options include Peacock Premium, NBCSN, Telemundo, and Universo.
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20' – United sit too deep (0-0)
A brief lull in the match. Manchester United’s most attacking players are nowhere to be seen, and the team remains too deep, unable to push forward with any real intent.
7' – Chelsea play out from the back (0-0)
Chelsea take the goal‑kick and try to build from the back, keeping the ball on the ground as they look for a clean exit.
6' – Chelsea circulate in midfield (0-0)
Chelsea keep the ball around the halfway line, trying to open up spaces with Enzo Fernandez dictating the tempo.
Chelsea and Manchester United clash in the Premier League
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge for Matchday 33 of the Premier League. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this high‑stakes showdown in London.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.