Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: First half underway at Stamford Bridge for Premier League Matchday 33 (0-0)

Chelsea and Manchester United face off at Stamford Bridge in a high-stakes Premier League showdown, with both sides battling for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. With the top five earning qualification for the 2026–27 edition, this Matchday 33 clash carries major implications in the race for Europe.

Manchester United arrive after a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, but they remain in third place and still hold a seven-point advantage over sixth, currently occupied by Chelsea. Despite the setback, Erik ten Hag’s side remains in control of its destiny, knowing a positive result would strengthen its grip on a Champions League spot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are going through a difficult stretch. The team is coming off a 3-0 loss to Manchester City, and has dropped five consecutive matches across competitions. Internal tension involving Enzo Fernandez has added to the pressure, making this home fixture even more critical for their hopes of staying in the Champions League race.