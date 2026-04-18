Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United will face each other in a Matchday 33 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

With Champions League positioning hanging in the balance, a showdown between two direct contenders is on tap as Manchester United and Chelsea clash in a matchup that could reshape the race for a top-four finish. United enter under pressure after a disappointing setback against Leeds.

On the other hand, Chelsea arrive in similar form following a heavy 3-0 loss to Manchester City, leaving both sides desperate to steady the ship. With momentum slipping and little margin for error, this meeting between two Big Six clubs carries major implications.

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When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match be played?

Chelsea play against Manchester United this Saturday, April 18, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 33. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Senne Lammens of Manchester United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Peacock Premium, NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo.