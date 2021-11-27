Chelsea will host Manchester United for Matchday 13 of the Premier League 2021-22. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Chelsea and Manchester United will meet for Matchday 13 of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The hosts are in an incredible state of form, while the visitors are coming to this match after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit as head coach. Chelsea are leaders with 29 points and nine wins in 12 games so far. Meanwhile, United are ninth in the standings, with two defeats in a row.

Currently, Manchester United are under the lead of Michael Carrick, but Ralf Rangnick is set to take over soon. Both teams won their encounters in the Champions League. The visitors beat Villarreal 2-0 Villarreal and Chelsea defeated Juventus 4-0 to win their round of 16 spots.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 11.30 AM (ET).

Location: Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11.30 AM

CT: 10.30 AM

MT: 9.30 AM

PT: 8.30 AM

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 189 times across all competitions. The Red Devils have the advantage in the series with 78 wins, while the Blues have 54 triumphs. They have drawn on 57 occasions. Their last encounter took place in February and ended up in a goalless draw.

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United in the US

The match between Chelsea and Manchester United for the Matchday 13 of the Premier League 2021/22 to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on Peacock.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Chelsea are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -180, while Manchester United have odds of +500. A tie would end up in a +310 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -180 Tie +310 Manchester United +500

