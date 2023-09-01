Chelsea play against Nottingham Forest this Saturday, September 2 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a game between two teams that did not have the best start to the season. On one hand, there is Chelsea, who have secured 4 points, consisting of one victory, one draw, and one defeat. The “Blues” are striving to regain their competitiveness and to do so, they must continue earning points.
Their opponents are Nottingham Forest, a team that battled for survival last season and now aspires to more ambitious objectives this year. However, they currently only have 3 points, emphasizing their need to accumulate points to achieve their goals.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 3)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 3)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
France: MULTISPORTS 5
Germany: Sky Sport Mix, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC.