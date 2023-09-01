Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea play against Nottingham Forest this Saturday, September 2 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a game between two teams that did not have the best start to the season. On one hand, there is Chelsea, who have secured 4 points, consisting of one victory, one draw, and one defeat. The “Blues” are striving to regain their competitiveness and to do so, they must continue earning points.

Their opponents are Nottingham Forest, a team that battled for survival last season and now aspires to more ambitious objectives this year. However, they currently only have 3 points, emphasizing their need to accumulate points to achieve their goals.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 3)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 3)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: MULTISPORTS 5

Germany: Sky Sport Mix, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC.