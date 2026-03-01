Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a Matchday 28 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend, as first-place Arsenal (61 points) square off against fellow Big Six contender Chelsea with major stakes on both sides. Manchester City’s win over Leeds has tightened the race at the top

This result increases the pressure on the Gunners to respond. They will a tough Chelsea, who are battling Manchester United and Liverpool for the final Champions League spot and can’t afford to drop points in a clash that could reshape the table.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea match be played?

Arsenal play against Chelsea this Sunday, March 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 28. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo.

