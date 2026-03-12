Trending topics:
champions league

UEFA initiate disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea’s Pedro Neto after Champions League clash vs PSG

UEFA has officially launched disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea forward Pedro Neto following an incident involving a ball boy during the Champions League first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Pedro Neto of Chelsea.
© Getty ImagesPedro Neto of Chelsea.

It was a nightmare outing for Pedro Neto and Chelsea at the Parc des Princes. On top of a crushing 5–2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the first-leg of the Champions League Round of 16, the Portuguese international now faces a potential suspension after UEFA opened a formal investigation into his conduct late in the match.

The incident occurred in the final minute of stoppage time with Chelsea trailing 4–2. Frustrated by a perceived delay in returning the ball for a throw-in, Neto shoved a ball boy to the ground. The move sparked a brief scuffle between both squads before order was restored.

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Chelsea player Pedro Lomba Neto for unsporting conduct, in accordance with Article 15(1)(a)(v) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. UEFA‘s disciplinary bodies will make a decision on this case in due course,” the governing body confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Chelsea now face a mountain to climb in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17, and they may have to do it without one of their primary attacking threats.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Neto issues post-match apology

Despite the heat of the moment, Neto sought out the youngster after the final whistle to offer a sincere apology and gifted him his match jersey. Speaking to TNT Sports, the winger expressed deep regret for his actions.

UEFA sanctions Real Madrid for racist gestures during the Champions League clash against Benfica

see also

UEFA sanctions Real Madrid for racist gestures during the Champions League clash against Benfica

I want to apologize to the ball boy; I have already spoken with him. With the emotions of the game, we were losing and I wanted to pick up the ball,” Neto said. “He had the ball and I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him in the heat of the moment and I went there to apologize”.

Advertisement

Neto also credited his Portugal teammate and PSG midfielder Vitinha for helping bridge the language gap during the apology. “At the end he laughed, and I gave him my shirt and said sorry about 35 times. My French is not very good, and Vitinha came over to tell him I am not usually like this,” he concluded.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Video: Vinicius Jr misses penalty against Donnarumma in Champions League
Soccer

Video: Vinicius Jr misses penalty against Donnarumma in Champions League

Valverde’s first-half hat-trick sees him join Messi on list Ronaldo isn’t part of
Soccer

Valverde’s first-half hat-trick sees him join Messi on list Ronaldo isn’t part of

Kinsky thanks messages of support after tough Champions League debut
Soccer

Kinsky thanks messages of support after tough Champions League debut

Valverde scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Man City 3-0 at 2026 Champions League Round of 16 first leg: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Valverde scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Man City 3-0 at 2026 Champions League Round of 16 first leg: Highlights and goals

Better Collective Logo