Where to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Wrexham take on Chelsea for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fifth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Wesley Fofana of Chelsea
© Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesWesley Fofana of Chelsea

Wrexham and Chelsea will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup fifth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the marquee matchups in the fifth round of the FA Cup pits Chelsea against Wrexham, with the Blues aiming to keep their trophy hopes alive while also competing near the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea enter the clash viewing the cup as a priority, but they’ll be tested by a Wrexham squad enjoying an impressive campaign in the EFL Championship and pushing toward the league’s upper tier, as the Welsh club looks to continue its remarkable rise and chase a headline-grabbing upset.

When will the Wrexham vs Chelsea match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Wrexham and Chelsea will be played this Saturday, March 7 at 12:15 PM (ET).

Issa Kabore of Wrexham – Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:15 PM
CT: 11:15 AM
MT: 10:15 AM
PT: 9:15 AM

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea in the USA

This FA Cup game between Wrexham and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

