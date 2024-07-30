After a series of twists and turns, it’s finally clear what lies ahead for Enzo Fernandez concerning his situation with Chelsea and his teammates. This comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Fernandez’ celebrations and chants, which were deemed racially insensitive.

In a quick recap of the events, following the celebrations for winning the 2024 Copa America, midfielder Enzo Fernandez started a live stream on his Instagram account. During the broadcast, chants were heard that several of his African teammates deemed racist.

As a result, several of Fernandez’ teammates expressed their discontent and even unfollowed him on social media. This sparked a major uproar in the football world, with all eyes turning to Chelsea and the decision the club’s management would ultimately make.

Initially, the midfielder issued a public apology on his social media accounts and followed up with personal apologies to his teammates. In response, Chelsea took immediate action by publicly addressing the situation and launching an internal disciplinary procedure to investigate the incident.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on October 02, 2023 in London, England.

Chelsea’s decision on Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are currently on their preseason tour in the United States. After a break following the Copa America, midfielder Enzo Fernandez rejoined the squad in Atlanta. As a first step, Fernandez personally apologized to his teammates face-to-face.

According to The Guardian, Fernandez met with his teammates, led by captain Reece James, and offered his apologies in person. His teammates, including Fofana and Disasi, accepted his apologies.

Fernandez has offered to make a substantial donation to an anti-discrimination charity, which will be facilitated through the Chelsea Foundation. Chelsea has pledged to match Fernandez’ contribution, acknowledging the maturity and responsibility he demonstrated upon his return. It is understood that the internal disciplinary process has concluded, with the club considering the matter resolved.

Chelsea’s North American tour

Chelsea continues their preparations for the new season of the English Premier League with their ongoing tour in the USA. The team still has three friendly matches scheduled, which will serve as critical tests before the competitive season begins: