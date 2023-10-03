Inter Miami will visit Chicago Fire this Wednesday, October 4 for the Matchday 36 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is a crucial match for Chicago Fire, who currently hold 37 points, the same as the last team occupying a playoff position, DC United. Essentially, they still have an opportunity to secure a postseason spot with a strong final push.

Their opponents, Inter Miami, are a team on the upswing. Despite earlier doubts about their playoff chances, they have recently achieved positive results and now harbor hopes of clinching a postseason berth. Both teams are aware that they are direct rivals, underscoring the pivotal significance of this game.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

