Chile will host Argentina today at the Estadio Zorros del Desierto in a match for the 15th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Chile need to take points in order to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alive and their first challenge in the resumption of the South American Qualifiers will be Argentina. These two national teams will face each other today at the Estadio Zorros del Desierto in Calama. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Roja, who are in 6th place with 16 points, suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in their last WCQ game back in November. For tonight's clash, Chile will be without Arturo Vidal, who has to serve a two-match ban.

Argentina, who has already secured their spot in Qatar 2022, will play Matchdays 15 and 16 without team's captain and 7-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Also, national team coach Lionel Scaloni will miss the game.

Chile vs Argentina: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 9:15 PM

Australia: 11.15 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9:15 PM

Chile: 9:15 PM

France: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 0:15 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7:15 PM

Mexico: 6:15 PM

Netherlands: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 0:15 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1:15 AM (Friday)

UK: 0:15 AM (Friday)

US: 7:15 PM (ET)

Chile vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Chile: TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports, Chilevision, TNT Sports HD

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: Mola TV

Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: #Vamos

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)